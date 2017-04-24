The new issue of Attitude includes our Bachelors of the Year supplement, which lists 100 of the hottest, most successful single men out there. The list includes businessmen, celebrities, sports stars, activists and politicians from all over the world.
The list of 100 is being kept tightly under wraps, with the winner being announced at our #AttitudeBachelors party on Thursday (April 27), and the full list available in the new issue of Attitude – in stores and available for download on Friday.
Unfortunately, some of our favourite guys aren’t on the list – not because they aren’t successful or hot (they most definitely are) but because they aren’t bachelors.
That’s right, some of the hottest gay guys out there have been cruelly taken by equally hot and successful men.
Before the launch of our list of the 100 most eligible gay bachelors of the year in association with Blued, let’s take a look at some of the men who could’ve made the list if they weren’t already taken:
George Shelley
After coming out last year, George has been in a relationship with Matthew Holehouse for a few months now. The pair recently enjoyed a holiday together, and shared plenty of it on Instagram for us to seethe with jealousy over.
Colton Haynes
Colton, star of TV’s Teen Wolf and Arrow recently got engaged to Jeff Leatham, the artistic director of the Floral/Design Studio at LA’s Four Seasons Hotel, in an elaborate proposal featuring a video message from Cher. How beautifully camp.
Jonathan Mildenhall
The CMO of Airbnb has left us out in the cold by revealing he has a partner. *sigh*
David Ames
The Holby City star has been sharing pictures of his holiday with beau Jake Allen over the last few days. We wan’t to be jealous, but the pair are so adorable together we can’t bring ourselves to be bitter.
Alan Cumming
Mr Cumming has been a staple on stage and screen for years, from his roles in the X2 to his more recent work on TVs The Good Wife. He has been married to graphic artist Grant Shaffer since 2012.
Gus Kenworthy
Matt! It’s your birthday!!! AND it’s the premiere of your show NY is Dead at the friggin Tribeca Film Festival! That’s so cool! I’m sorry I can’t be in New York to celebrate with you but since we aren’t together here are a bunch of photos from when we have been! Happy bidet! I miss you and love you and all that gross stuff! ❤️
Gus met his boyfriend Matt Wilkas on Instagram of all places, but it was over a year since their initial interaction that the couple finally got together in person. They have been together ever since. We should all take a lesson from this – message the men you lust after on social media, it may turn into love.
Tom Daley
Tom Daley has been in a relationship with writer and director Dustin Lance Black since 2013. Tom & Dustin recently visited Paris for a romantic weekend, recreating pictures from the first time they visited the city together three years ago. How nice for them. We’re not bitter, honest …
Ricky Martin
Since coming out in 2010, Ricky has been living out as a gay man. He has been in a relationship with painter Jwan Yosef since early 2016, with the pair announcing their engagement in an appearance on Ellen late last year.
RuPaul
Ru has been with rancher Georges LeBar since 1994. They live in separate states, so often go on trips when they do see each other. Ru surprised everyone earlier this year by revealing that the pair got married in secret recently.
Cheyenne Jackson
As the star of 30 Rock, Glee and American Horror Story, Cheyenne hasn’t been far from our screens in years. Away from work, Cheyenne married actor Jason Landau in 2014. The pair welcomed twins in 2016.