The new issue of Attitude includes our Bachelors of the Year supplement, which lists 100 of the hottest, most successful single men out there. The list includes businessmen, celebrities, sports stars, activists and politicians from all over the world.

The list of 100 is being kept tightly under wraps, with the winner being announced at our #AttitudeBachelors party on Thursday (April 27), and the full list available in the new issue of Attitude – in stores and available for download on Friday.

Unfortunately, some of our favourite guys aren’t on the list – not because they aren’t successful or hot (they most definitely are) but because they aren’t bachelors.

That’s right, some of the hottest gay guys out there have been cruelly taken by equally hot and successful men.

Before the launch of our list of the 100 most eligible gay bachelors of the year in association with Blued, let’s take a look at some of the men who could’ve made the list if they weren’t already taken:

George Shelley

Cheeky.. A post shared by Matthew Holehouse (@__mholehouse__) on Apr 11, 2017 at 9:02am PDT

After coming out last year, George has been in a relationship with Matthew Holehouse for a few months now. The pair recently enjoyed a holiday together, and shared plenty of it on Instagram for us to seethe with jealousy over.

Colton Haynes



Colton, star of TV’s Teen Wolf and Arrow recently got engaged to Jeff Leatham, the artistic director of the Floral/Design Studio at LA’s Four Seasons Hotel, in an elaborate proposal featuring a video message from Cher. How beautifully camp.

Jonathan Mildenhall

The best beach chair in the world. A post shared by Jonathan Mildenhall (@mildenhall) on Dec 19, 2016 at 4:53pm PST

The CMO of Airbnb has left us out in the cold by revealing he has a partner. *sigh*

David Ames

Joanne-in’ around… A post shared by David Ames (@semadivad) on Apr 21, 2017 at 2:19am PDT

The Holby City star has been sharing pictures of his holiday with beau Jake Allen over the last few days. We wan’t to be jealous, but the pair are so adorable together we can’t bring ourselves to be bitter.

Alan Cumming

The great thing about jet lag is me and @granteepants get to see the sun rise! #discoversoneva #Maldives A post shared by Alan Cumming (@alancummingsnaps) on Apr 24, 2017 at 3:59am PDT

Mr Cumming has been a staple on stage and screen for years, from his roles in the X2 to his more recent work on TVs The Good Wife. He has been married to graphic artist Grant Shaffer since 2012.

Gus Kenworthy

Gus met his boyfriend Matt Wilkas on Instagram of all places, but it was over a year since their initial interaction that the couple finally got together in person. They have been together ever since. We should all take a lesson from this – message the men you lust after on social media, it may turn into love.

Tom Daley

Three medals in three evens this weekend in Kazan, Russia for the FINA Diving World Series! Check out my VLOG from the competition weekend, now LIVE on my channel by going to the link in my bio or going to my insta story and swiping up! 🙂 @dannielgoodfellow @gracieeereid A post shared by Tom Daley (@tomdaley1994) on Apr 3, 2017 at 10:11am PDT



Tom Daley has been in a relationship with writer and director Dustin Lance Black since 2013. Tom & Dustin recently visited Paris for a romantic weekend, recreating pictures from the first time they visited the city together three years ago. How nice for them. We’re not bitter, honest …

Ricky Martin

Buenos días. ☀️ A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on Jan 7, 2017 at 6:11am PST

Since coming out in 2010, Ricky has been living out as a gay man. He has been in a relationship with painter Jwan Yosef since early 2016, with the pair announcing their engagement in an appearance on Ellen late last year.

RuPaul

Fave USA city A post shared by RuPaul Charles (@rupaulofficial) on Apr 10, 2016 at 7:39pm PDT

Ru has been with rancher Georges LeBar since 1994. They live in separate states, so often go on trips when they do see each other. Ru surprised everyone earlier this year by revealing that the pair got married in secret recently.

Cheyenne Jackson

So happy to be a guest judge on @rupaulsdragrace season 9. #ButchQueen. A post shared by Cheyenne Jackson (@mrcheyennejackson) on Mar 16, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT

As the star of 30 Rock, Glee and American Horror Story, Cheyenne hasn’t been far from our screens in years. Away from work, Cheyenne married actor Jason Landau in 2014. The pair welcomed twins in 2016.