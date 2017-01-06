In Attitude’s February issue – available to download and in shops now – we’ve welcomed Academy Award-winning screenwriter and Hollywood heavyweight Dustin Lance Black to our pages, so as part of this month’s travel special we thought we’d continue to explore Tinseltown in all its sparkling glory with a free special edition guide to LA.

Whether you’re a new visitor or a total pro, you’ll find plenty of fascinating things to discover about the city in our 68-page travel guide, ‘Made in LA: 101 things we love about Los Angeles, supported by DiscoverLA‘.

From the best neighbourhoods to the hottest nightlife and from iconic sights to oddball gems, this mini mag is packed with everything you need to get the most out of your next trip.

With top tips and interviews with everyone from Davey Wavey to the brilliant folks at the LA LGBT center, you’ll know the City of Angels inside out before you’ve even touched down.

‘Made in LA: 101 things we love about Los Angeles, supported by Discover LA‘ is free with Attitude’s February issue, available to download and in shops now. Download an individual copy instantly and free at pocketmags.com.

For more information about Los Angeles, visit discoverla.com

