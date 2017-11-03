Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett has publicly confirmed what many knew already: that he’s in an enviably cute relationship with US TV host Jaymes Vaughan.

Bennett, who played high school heartthrob Aaron Samuels opposite Lindsay Lohan in the cult 2004 comedy film, declared his love for the Celebrity Page presenter on Instagram on Thursday (November 7), in an effective coming out announcement.

Bennett’s sexuality has long been no secret to many (he was accidentally outed by Dancing with the Stars judge Julianne Hough back in 2014) and while the 36-year-old star has never made a express declaration his sexuality, he’s always been very open about his personal life on social media.

Of course, that includes both he and James sharing plenty of adorable pictures of themselves over the last few months. Ready for a cuteness overload? Here goes:

“Hey wanna go down to San Diego and ride bikes and watch the sunset?” Me: “Sure” ☀️ ☀️ ☀️ ☀️ Thanks @idrinkbeverages 🙌🏽 A post shared by Jaymes Vaughan (@jaymesv) on Oct 23, 2017 at 8:31pm PDT

#TBT Cause summer ain’t over yet ☀️ #ItsAllAboutAdventure A post shared by Jaymes Vaughan (@jaymesv) on Aug 17, 2017 at 1:49pm PDT

Having the Time Of Our Lives at @Pitbull #TimeOfOurLives at @PHVegas right now! I LOVE that these dancers all got curves and booty! #Yasss #DownWithTheThickness #Vegas #TheAXIS #PitbullVegas A post shared by Jaymes Vaughan (@jaymesv) on Jul 21, 2017 at 10:25pm PDT

Parade + Donuts + USA 🇺🇸 HAPPY 4TH Y’ALL! #PTown A post shared by Jaymes Vaughan (@jaymesv) on Jul 4, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

Weekend Plans Include: Eating Lobster On Repeat #PTown A post shared by Jaymes Vaughan (@jaymesv) on Jun 30, 2017 at 9:24pm PDT

Happy Birthday to the only guy I know who is a bigger spaz than me @jonathandbennett. I love you dude. A post shared by Jaymes Vaughan (@jaymesv) on Jun 10, 2017 at 9:16am PDT

Don’t believe anything @jonathandbennett posts about me and paddle boards…I’m actually pretty amazing on this thing 🏄 And by amazing I mean almost died. Twice. This @villadelpalmarl view tho 😍 A post shared by Jaymes Vaughan (@jaymesv) on Jun 5, 2017 at 5:50pm PDT

#MDW Day 3 with this one 🇺🇸 Shirts & Fanny Pack: @tipsyelves My Shorts: @TJMaxx Cause I’m a #Maxxinista #HootersSummerCamp A post shared by Jaymes Vaughan (@jaymesv) on May 28, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

💦 A post shared by Jaymes Vaughan (@jaymesv) on Jun 7, 2017 at 5:45pm PDT

