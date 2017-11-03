Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett has publicly confirmed what many knew already: that he’s in an enviably cute relationship with US TV host Jaymes Vaughan.
Bennett, who played high school heartthrob Aaron Samuels opposite Lindsay Lohan in the cult 2004 comedy film, declared his love for the Celebrity Page presenter on Instagram on Thursday (November 7), in an effective coming out announcement.
Bennett’s sexuality has long been no secret to many (he was accidentally outed by Dancing with the Stars judge Julianne Hough back in 2014) and while the 36-year-old star has never made a express declaration his sexuality, he’s always been very open about his personal life on social media.
Of course, that includes both he and James sharing plenty of adorable pictures of themselves over the last few months. Ready for a cuteness overload? Here goes:
Was having a tough time yesterday with Father’s Day…so @jonathandbennett made a few calls and snagged us the chance to do a test run on the American Ninja Warrior Finals course to get my mind off things. He rocks. I however do not rock…at being an American Ninja Warrior. That’s why I’m wet. 💦 💦 💦 💦 💦 💦 Thanks @mattiseman for making the magic happen! Catch #AmericanNinjaWarrior on NBC.
