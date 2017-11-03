Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett has publicly confirmed what many knew already: that he’s in an enviably cute relationship with US TV host Jaymes Vaughan.

Bennett, who played high school heartthrob Aaron Samuels opposite Lindsay Lohan in the cult 2004 comedy film, declared his love for the Celebrity Page presenter on Instagram on Thursday (November 7), in an effective coming out announcement.

Bennett’s sexuality has long been no secret to many (he was accidentally outed by Dancing with the Stars judge Julianne Hough back in 2014) and while the 36-year-old star has never made a express declaration his sexuality, he’s always been very open about his personal life on social media.

Of course, that includes both he and James sharing plenty of adorable pictures of themselves over the last few months. Ready for a cuteness overload? Here goes:

#TBT Cause summer ain’t over yet ☀️ #ItsAllAboutAdventure

A post shared by Jaymes Vaughan (@jaymesv) on

Parade + Donuts + USA 🇺🇸 HAPPY 4TH Y’ALL! #PTown

A post shared by Jaymes Vaughan (@jaymesv) on

Weekend Plans Include: Eating Lobster On Repeat #PTown

A post shared by Jaymes Vaughan (@jaymesv) on

Happy Birthday to the only guy I know who is a bigger spaz than me @jonathandbennett. I love you dude.

A post shared by Jaymes Vaughan (@jaymesv) on

💦

A post shared by Jaymes Vaughan (@jaymesv) on

