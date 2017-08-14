Lat year, an internet campaign for a Gay Uncle’s Day emerged, and instantly began trending worldwide with the hashtag #GayUnclesDay.

On the back of its popularity, Monday (14 August) is officially Gay Uncles Day, and people definitely celebrated it with lots of hugs and family love.

Some people celebrated being the gay uncle, or ‘guncle’, while others showed their love and appreciation for their own guncles on social media.

So, here’s a compilation of some of the sweetest and cutest posts on social media that celebrated Gay Uncle’s Day.

CNN newsreader Anderson Cooper showed an adorable Instagram video of him and his nephew out in Brazil:

My French nephew Martin on the Quadrado in Trancoso

A video posted by andersoncooper (@andersoncooper) on

A lot of guncles also went on to show off the love during Gay Uncle’s Day:

Best Guncles Day ever! (And not just because this is the first time there’s been one. Lol)

A photo posted by Josh Rimer (@joshrimer) on

So good. #GayUnclesDay #Guncle #ThrowBack

A photo posted by MATT JACOBI (@mattjacobi) on

One of the highlights of my trip is this guy ❤️ #nephew #guncle #fitz #fitzwilliam #reddeer #alberta #home

A photo posted by Ben Heykants (@benheykants) on

The 3 musketeers #nephew #guncles

A photo posted by Justin Rodrigues (@tumbleveed) on

Checking out #secretlifeofpets with the #littleman #guncles #nationalgayunclesday #love #family #lovemylife

A photo posted by Rob Bowen (@rob.bowen77) on

And this celebrant tweeted his nephew’s adorable reaction to his ‘snuggles’ with his boyfriend:

 

