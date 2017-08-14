Lat year, an internet campaign for a Gay Uncle’s Day emerged, and instantly began trending worldwide with the hashtag #GayUnclesDay.
On the back of its popularity, Monday (14 August) is officially Gay Uncles Day, and people definitely celebrated it with lots of hugs and family love.
Some people celebrated being the gay uncle, or ‘guncle’, while others showed their love and appreciation for their own guncles on social media.
So, here’s a compilation of some of the sweetest and cutest posts on social media that celebrated Gay Uncle’s Day.
CNN newsreader Anderson Cooper showed an adorable Instagram video of him and his nephew out in Brazil:
A lot of guncles also went on to show off the love during Gay Uncle’s Day:
to celebrate #GayUnclesDay, here’s two of my nephews & a niece holding a book they’re never allowed to read pic.twitter.com/qaHe1MUF76
— Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) August 14, 2016
It’s National #GayUnclesDay (about time)
Here I am with my lovely little lady. I’m her uncle and godfather pic.twitter.com/I5rIoh66Lv
— Calvin (@aurosan) August 14, 2016
Best Guncles Day ever! (And not just because this is the first time there’s been one. Lol)
A photo posted by Josh Rimer (@joshrimer) on
So good. #GayUnclesDay #Guncle #ThrowBack
A photo posted by MATT JACOBI (@mattjacobi) on
Apparently today is Gay Uncle Day… I fully support this. Gay Uncles need to be recognized for how freaking awesome we are! #guncle #gayuncle #lgbt #baby #niece #love #family #thiskid #happiness #instagay #instababy #mygirl #gettingsobig
A photo posted by Brandon Tomashowski (@brandon_tomski) on
The 3 musketeers #nephew #guncles
A photo posted by Justin Rodrigues (@tumbleveed) on
And this celebrant tweeted his nephew’s adorable reaction to his ‘snuggles’ with his boyfriend:
.And this from a future sister-in-law!! ❤️❤️@gayunclesday@joshbrinkerhoff – Happy #GayUnclesDaypic.twitter.com/lZwLPHfn5H
— Kevin Kohl (@KevinDKohl) August 15, 2016
More stories:
Call Me By Your Name’s Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet talk gay love with W magazine