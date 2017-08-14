Lat year, an internet campaign for a Gay Uncle’s Day emerged, and instantly began trending worldwide with the hashtag #GayUnclesDay.

On the back of its popularity, Monday (14 August) is officially Gay Uncles Day, and people definitely celebrated it with lots of hugs and family love.

Some people celebrated being the gay uncle, or ‘guncle’, while others showed their love and appreciation for their own guncles on social media.

So, here’s a compilation of some of the sweetest and cutest posts on social media that celebrated Gay Uncle’s Day.

CNN newsreader Anderson Cooper showed an adorable Instagram video of him and his nephew out in Brazil:

My French nephew Martin on the Quadrado in Trancoso A video posted by andersoncooper (@andersoncooper) on Aug 14, 2016 at 5:36am PDT

A lot of guncles also went on to show off the love during Gay Uncle’s Day:

to celebrate #GayUnclesDay, here’s two of my nephews & a niece holding a book they’re never allowed to read pic.twitter.com/qaHe1MUF76 — Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) August 14, 2016

It’s National #GayUnclesDay (about time) Here I am with my lovely little lady. I’m her uncle and godfather pic.twitter.com/I5rIoh66Lv — Calvin (@aurosan) August 14, 2016

Best Guncles Day ever! (And not just because this is the first time there’s been one. Lol) A photo posted by Josh Rimer (@joshrimer) on Aug 14, 2016 at 9:09pm PDT

So good. #GayUnclesDay #Guncle #ThrowBack A photo posted by MATT JACOBI (@mattjacobi) on Aug 14, 2016 at 8:35pm PDT

One of the highlights of my trip is this guy ❤️ #nephew #guncle #fitz #fitzwilliam #reddeer #alberta #home A photo posted by Ben Heykants (@benheykants) on Aug 14, 2016 at 1:38pm PDT

The 3 musketeers #nephew #guncles A photo posted by Justin Rodrigues (@tumbleveed) on Aug 7, 2016 at 2:58am PDT

Checking out #secretlifeofpets with the #littleman #guncles #nationalgayunclesday #love #family #lovemylife A photo posted by Rob Bowen (@rob.bowen77) on Aug 14, 2016 at 6:46am PDT

And this celebrant tweeted his nephew’s adorable reaction to his ‘snuggles’ with his boyfriend:

