Viewers of BBC News may have found themselves distracted in recent years since Middle East specialist James Longman was taken on as a reporter back in 2012.

The 30-year-old journalist, who speaks fluent French and Arabic and also reports for BBC Two’s Victoria Derbyshire programme has succeeded not only kept the people of Britain engaged in world affairs with his hard-hitting stories, but also engaged in much social media stalking with his regular hard-hitting gym workouts.

As James poses for an exclusive new shoot in our new April issue – available to download and in shops now – in which he also discusses the reality of reporting from the Middle East as a gay man, he answers our questions about whether his penchant for a gym selfie or two ever conflicts with his work at one of the world’s biggest news organisations.

“I don’t think that my life with my friends, going to the beach, is a conflict,” James tells us. I think it’s good, certainly for a younger audience, to know a bit more about the people who are telling them about the world.”

That said, there are times when James believes he’s pushed the boundaries a teensy bit too far.

“There are a couple of posts on my Instagram that are a bit close to the line and I probably won’t do that again” he says.

Naturally, in light of these statement’s we’ve decided to conduct a thorough investigation of Mr Longman’s Instagram ourselves – and we’re thrilled to inform you that there are absolutely no lies detected.

Check those receipts below…

Obligatory pre flight stop @innout 🇺🇸🍔✈️ w @_brittneygriggs A post shared by jamesaalongman (@jamesaalongman) on Jul 5, 2015 at 2:50pm PDT

🌴 Sunset 🌴 #Thailand #kohchang #beach A post shared by jamesaalongman (@jamesaalongman) on Feb 6, 2016 at 6:32am PST

We found a beach 😎🇱🇧 #lebanon A post shared by jamesaalongman (@jamesaalongman) on Sep 10, 2016 at 8:58am PDT

Just because. Sunday #gym @barryslondon did this to me A post shared by jamesaalongman (@jamesaalongman) on Apr 26, 2015 at 4:44am PDT

3.44 #londonmarathon Never. Again A post shared by jamesaalongman (@jamesaalongman) on Apr 24, 2016 at 6:37am PDT

Kilted cousins #Scotland #wedding @jamesbuch A post shared by jamesaalongman (@jamesaalongman) on Sep 20, 2015 at 2:15am PDT

#hallowzeem spidergay A post shared by jamesaalongman (@jamesaalongman) on Oct 31, 2014 at 2:56pm PDT

HALLOWEEN #hallowzeem A post shared by jamesaalongman (@jamesaalongman) on Oct 31, 2014 at 4:00pm PDT

Gym #selfie #noshame A post shared by jamesaalongman (@jamesaalongman) on Oct 25, 2014 at 2:51am PDT

A post shared by jamesaalongman (@jamesaalongman) on Jun 4, 2014 at 3:57am PDT

Finally managed #handstand press ups @simonadrian #fitness #gym A post shared by jamesaalongman (@jamesaalongman) on Oct 2, 2015 at 1:29am PDT

And here’s just one of a whole bunch we made earlier…

You can see James’s full shoot and interview in Attitude’s April issue, out now. To buy in print click here, or subscribe at subscribeme.to/attitude. To buy a digital copy, visit pocketmags.com/attitude.

