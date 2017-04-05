Patrick Beach has fast become one of the most in-demand yoga instructors, and it’s not hard to see why.

With over 300,000 followers on Instagram and counting, he’s managed to build up a huge fan base, and recently became Virgin Active’s Global Yoga Ambassador.

He regularly shares pictures and videos of himself in poses we could only dream of pulling off with such grace – and in the latest issue of Attitude he reveals how you can do it too.

Check him out below:

A post shared by patrick beach (@patrickbeach) on Feb 27, 2017 at 7:52am PST

If you want to see more of Patrick, you can read our interview with him and see other pictures of the star in the latest issue – but we thought we’d give you a sneak peek below.

The May issue of Attitude is out now. To buy in print click here, or subscribe at subscribeme.to/attitude. To buy a digital copy, visit pocketmags.com/attitude.

More stories:

Max Emerson hits back at haters after attending army prom with his boyfriend

Sarah Michelle Geller reveals her least favourite season of Buffy the Vampire Slayer