We know we’re only in August, but we might just have found our favourite calendar for when the new year comes rolling around.

Yep, the Meat NAKED 2018 calendar is here, and it’s fighting stereotypes of just what makes a man sexy.

12 guys of all shapes, sizes, ages and backgrounds have stripped off for a sexy and laid-back shoot that’s fighting back against the perma-tanned abs and perfectly-waxed pecs that often adorn nude calendars at this time of year.

The calendar is the brainchild of meat founder and editor, Adrian Lourie, who shot the boys nude in bed to help “defy the body shaming that goes on in the gay community.”

One of the guys who’s dared to go bare is digital marketing manager Warren, who says he hopes his participation inspires other to feel confident about their physique, in whatever shapes it come.

“So many of us have issues with our bodies; we think we’re too fat, too skinny, too pale, our cocks are too small, our bums not pert enough or we’re too hairy,” he says.

“We are constantly comparing ourselves to others, but we need to take a moment to learn to be with happy with what we’ve got and see that there’s no such thing as the perfect body.

“I’m not toned, I’m ginger, hairy, I don’t go to the gym and don’t have big muscles, I’m pale as snow and my bum jiggles but I now love being naked again. Confidence is sexy – so own what you’ve got and be proud lads!”

Singer-songwriter and meat Associate Editor Danny Polaris, who also appears in the calendar, says: “I’ve not been to the gym since New Year’s Eve 2016. I run for the bus. And up and down escalators when I’m rushing around London, but that’s about it.

“A few years ago I thought, ‘fuck it, I’m never going to look like these Circuit Party boys, I find the gym so boring it makes me want to cry. Since then I’ve settled into my own skin and I’m happier with how I look than ever. Be yourself and confidence and sexiness will follow.”

Dwayne, who also appears on the cover of the calendar’s companion edition of meat says: “I think it’s always interesting to see a broader representation of guys as pin-ups. Seeing down-to-earth men in a sexy, fun way is always important.

“I think everyone should be photographed for meat: not to make you be someone you’re not, but to take what you are and show how amazing and beautiful that is.”

Another of the calendar’s stars, postman and playwright Anthony Bull, the ‘Daddy’ of the calendar says: “I love having my picture taken and I am not a shy man. I also like the fact that many of the meat men are not shaved and plucked but look beefy and manly and was only too happy to be included in that genre.

“In a youth obsessed culture it’s refreshing that an older man could be considered for such a project and not just thrown on the trade trash heap.

“I think it’s important to be inclusive and as I can attest from personal experience many younger men these days are attracted to older men so I am glad to represent.”

Meanwhile, the calendar’s cover star, Fernando, a human resources professional from London says: “It wasn’t an easy decision to pose naked for meat but, now I’m absolutely proud of myself for doing it.

“I thought I would never be picked because of my body shape and I wanted to prove that you can be hairy and have a belly and it can be sexy.”

The meat Naked 2018 Calendar is available now from meatzine.com, along with a special edition of Meat Zine featuring exclusive pictures of the guys and others.

Check out a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot below:

