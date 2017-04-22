A talented young singer bullied for his love of make-up gave those who’ve made his life a misery the proverbial two fingers on The Ellen Show this week with a stunning performance that left the studio audience on their feet.

12-year-old Reuben de Maid, from Llandaff, Wales, delivered a stunning performance rendition of ‘And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going’ from Dreamgirls before opening up to Ellen DeGeneres about his love of singing and make-up.

The British schoolboy who is currently appearing on US talent show Little Big Shots, produced by DeGeneres. During the interview, the pair discussed his passion for make-up and how bullying forced him to leave his school in Wales,

“Before I used to get bullied a lot, I had friends but not a lot and in my drama group I used to get hit, punched and kicked”, Reuben said.

“It went on for two months and I tried to brush it off but it didn’t work.

“I stepped up to them and told my mum and it stopped because I transferred to another school.”

The youngster, who hopes to one day perform profesionally and launch his own make-up range, was supported by Ellen, who told him: “Good for you for not stopping being who you are. That’s really tough”.

In true Ellen Show style, there was also a surprise in store for Reuben during his appearance. Watch the performance and interview below:

