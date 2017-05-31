Forget Tom Daley; this summer there’s only one Speedo-clad sportsmen on our minds: Mr Adam Peaty, MBE.

It was last August when the Team GB swimmer first raced into the country’s heart, winning the first gold medal of the Rio Olympic Games in the 100 metres breaststroke and smashing his own world record in the process.

Not bad for a guy who used to have a phobia of water as a kid.

As the 22-year-old from Staffordshire opens up about life as an Olympian alongside a smoking hot shoot in our new Summer issue – available to download and in shops now – we’ve rounded up 13 of his hottest ever moments for your (and our) viewing pleasure…

Oh and as you’re in the mood, here’s a bonus pic from our sizzling shoot with Adam in our new Summer issue. Buy in print, subscribe or download now.

More stories:

Alanis Morissette’s ‘Jagged Little Pill’ musical set for 2018 debut

Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber to join Ariana Grande for Manchester benefit concert