13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman is renowned for wearing eye-catching outfits on the red carpet, and it was his clothing – or rather lack of – which was once again capturing the attention of fans over the weekend.

Tommy, who plays gay high school student Ryan Shaver in Netflix’s hit teen drama series, gave his Instagram followers one big reason to be grateful they follow him after sharing a cheeky video of himself in the bathroom wearing nothing more than a pair of small and skimpy tightie-whities.

The 25-year-old actor, who is expected to reprise his role on 13 Reasons when the show returns to screens in 2018, captioned the revealing clip “wrap’d”.

New Yorker Tommy, who married his husband Peter Zurkuhlen last year, previously told Attitude how he had turned his life around in recent years after battles with drug addiction left him in rehab at the age of just 20.

“I really thought: ‘I’m chic and I do drugs and I probably won’t live past 25’,” he admitted. “That was kind of the mindset I had in my early 20s.

“I think I knew for years I was gonna have to get sober. There is no way I could maintain what was going on in my life without dying.

“I met Peter, my husband, six months before I got sober and he was the first person who didn’t judge me for what I was doing, but just asked me about it.”

Recalling the moment he realised his husband helped him realise he needed to seek treatment, Tommy said: “We were in a cab and I’d missed the flight I was supposed to be on and I was just empty and he asked me ‘Why do you keep doing this if you’re not happy? I’d get it if you’re having a lot of fun, but you’re not having fun.’

“I was like ‘I know but I can’t stop’. Three weeks later I went to rehab… We met in November 2012 and I got sober in June 2013.”

