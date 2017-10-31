13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman has revealed he was sexually abused as a teenager.

The 25-year-old actor, who plays who plays gay student Ryan Shaver in the hit Netflix drama series, is the latest high-profile name to open up about their experiences of sexual abuse.

Dorfman took to Twitter on Monday to express his support for actor Anthony Rapp after the Star Trek: Discovery actor claimed that two-time Oscar-winner Kevin Spacey had made a “sexual advance” on him at a party when he was just 14.

Revealing that he had also been abused as a young teenager, Dorfman wrote: As a person who was sexually asulted and abused at 14 by a 27 year old, I applaud @albinokid for his courage. It’s scary to speak out.”

As a person who was sexually asulted and abused at 14 by a 27 year old, I applaud @albinokid for his courage. It’s scary to speak out. — Tommy Dorfman (@tommydorfman) October 30, 2017

Dorfman, who went through a spell in rehab during his early 20s before marrying his husband Peter last year, joins a long list of stars and commentators who have publicly expressed support for Anthony Rapp in light of his claims against Spacey.

House of Cards star Spacey publicly apologised in a statement on Sunday, saying he could not remember the incident. The 58-year-old has been widely criticised for using the statement to come out as gay, in what some commentators have condemned as an attempt to “deflect” from the claims.

