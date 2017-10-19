13 Reasons Why actor Tommy Dorfman stripped down for an artsy Instagram snap, and fans couldn’t quite believe their eyes.

The 25-year-old actor, who plays gay student Ryan Shaver in the hit Netflix drama series, took to the social media site to share an exclusive look at a recent photo shoot for V Magazine.

The image features Dorfman standing beside a window completely nude with the caption: “I was, in fact, naked in front of a window on Mercer street thanks to V Magazine.”

It’s not the first time Tommy has got racy on social media: The actor previously gave fans an eyeful after sharing a video of himself in the bathroom wearing nothing more than a pair of tightie-whities.

The latest snap comes after Tommy launched a fundraising t-shirt in support of LGBT rights in Brazil earlier this week.

The campaign was started after a judge overturned a 1999 law that forbade psychologists from offering treatments that claimed to “cure” gay people.

Tommy, who married his husband Peter Zurkuhlen last year, previously told Attitude how his partner helped the star turn his own life around following drug addiction.

“I met Peter, my husband, six months before I got sober and he was the first person who didn’t judge me for what I was doing, but just asked me about it,” he said.

Recalling the moment he realised his husband helped him realise he needed to seek treatment, Tommy said: “We were in a cab and I’d missed the flight I was supposed to be on and I was just empty and he asked me ‘Why do you keep doing this if you’re not happy? I’d get it if you’re having a lot of fun, but you’re not having fun.’

“I was like ‘I know but I can’t stop’. Three weeks later I went to rehab… We met in November 2012 and I got sober in June 2013.”

