13 Reasons Why fans were sent into meltdown last week after rumours began circulating that two of its breakout stars were actually a real-life item.

The internet was abuzz after viewers of the hit Netflix drama series, which follows a group of high school students after one of their peers commits suicide and leaves behind a mysterious tape in which she reveals the thirteen reasons why she decided to end her life, noticed that actors Miles Hezier and Brandon Flynn shared a particularly close relationship off-screen.

The young stars play might play love rivals Alex Standall and Justin Foley on show, but the funny and adorable pictures they share of each other on social media led fans to speculate that their connection away from the cameras was a romantic one.

Happy birthday @flynnagin11 You’re an angel amongst men A post shared by miles heizer (@younggoth) on Oct 11, 2016 at 2:01pm PDT

💥January 2017💥 A post shared by Brandon Flynn (@flynnagin11) on Jan 16, 2017 at 2:29pm PST

/🚪 @younggoth A post shared by Brandon Flynn (@flynnagin11) on Sep 3, 2016 at 10:52pm PDT

While Miles and Brandon would indeed make an adorable couple, the shippers have had their dreams dashed after Miles’s rep that the pair aren’t boyfriends after all.

“This is a false report,” the rep reportedly told Page Six. “Miles and Brandon are friends from the show but are not dating.”

While the news is sure to induce a flood of cry-face emojis online, we can at least rest safe in the knowledge that Miles and Brandon’s bromantic antics look likely to continue long after we’ve finished binge-watching 13 Reasons.