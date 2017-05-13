13 Reasons Why stars Miles Hezier and Brandon Flynn might have confirmed last month that their real-life relationship is strictly platonic, but the young actors have sent fans into a frenzy once again after sharing a kiss in a touching LGBT short film.

The pair might play love rivals Alex Standall and Justin Foley on 13 Reasons, but they’re looking far more enamoured with one another in the award-winning Home Movies, which made its debut at the Outfest Fusion Film Festival earlier this year.

In the emotional clip, directed by Kevin Riose, Miles and Brandon share a tender kiss as their two characters talk about their coming-out experiences.

Rios captioned the film: “In this home movie collection of gay men, memory serves as an act of hope, power, and above all, resilience.”

Real life couple or not, Miles and Brandon’s natural chemistry definitely translates to the screen.

Meanwhile, you can read our interview with the pair’s 13 Reasons co-star Tommy Dorfman in Attitude’s June issue now.

Check out Home Movies below:

