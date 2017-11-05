A 14-year-old teenager has been brutally killed by his father because of his sexuality.

Henderson Police, Nevada, have revealed that 53-year-old Wendell Melton allegedly murdered his son Giovanni in cold blood on Thursday, November 2.

According to neighbours, there was a heated argument between the pair and then gun shots were heard.

Giovanni’s former foster mother, Wendell, has revealed that his father was strongly against his sexuality and she believes it was the reason behind the murder.

She told 3 News: ‘He hated the fact that his son was gay.

‘I’m sure that inside of his mind, he would rather have a dead son than a gay son,’ she said.

In fact, things had become so bad that Wendell had previously drawn a gun on Giovanni after walking in on him with his boyfriend.

“Giovanni was abused physically and mentally and spiritually for many, many years,” she added.

Wendell Melton is facing charges of murder, child abuse, and prohibited possession of a firearm.