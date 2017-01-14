Yesterday, January 14, more than 150 LGBT politicians signed an open letter to President-elect Donald Trump, expressing concerns about his cabinet picks and asking him to further LGBT rights, NewNowNext reports.

The letter, circulated by the Gay & Lesbian Victory Institute, urged Trump to respect the LGBT community and push for policies that would advance LGBT equality.

Among the signatures are US Reps. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) and Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), as well as 154 mayors, state legislators, city council members and other elected officials from across the country.

The letter reads, “Congratulations on being elected the 45th President of the United States. We are 156 proud lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) elected officials representing millions of constituents, and we urge you to join us in embodying the highest ideals of our great and diverse nation.”

“We ask you deescalate the hostility and intolerance expressed by a small but vocal minority throughout the election season. We ask you to appoint individuals with inclusive policy situations that aim to better the lives of all Americans. And we ask you to declare full support for LGBT equality, and remain true to earlier statements promising to be a president supportive of our rights.”

“While the Obama Administration worked to improve the life for LGBT Americans in countless ways – from the repeal of Don’t Ask Don’t Tell to the State Department advancing global equality – Trump nominees like Jess Sessions, Ben Carson and Betsy DeVos have track records and soundbites suggesting they’d reversed this progress.”

“Many proudly tout legislative records opposing basic rights for LGBT Americans, and others express disdain for our lives and relationships. Intended or not, these appointments signal a Trump administration opposed to LGBT people living open and free.”

“These hard-fought advances transformed our place in American society, and we are disturbed that most of your appointees opposed these efforts.”

The letter concludes by saying, “We sincerely hope you aim to be a president for all Americans – including LGBT Americans of every race, ethnicity, gender and religion.”

“We hope you voice your support for existing rights and protections for LGBT Americans, and commit to furthering LGBT equality during your presidency. We promise to be a strong and persistent voice for equality either way.”

To read the full letter and for a complete list of all 156 officials, head over to NewNowNext.

