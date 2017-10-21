This article first appeared in Attitude issue 286, August 2017.

A semi-finalist on Australian Idol and a queen who sparkled during season six of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Courtney Act is only just beginning her world drag domination.

Which Drag Race queen would you go Down Under with?

Maybe I already have…

What do RuPaul and Dame Edna have in common?

Great lace fronts.

Give us your favourite Australian pick-up line?

“I reckon you’d bang like the dunny [toilet] door.”

What’s the worst thing you can do as a drag queen?

Take off your shoes, or your wig, while lip-syncing for your life on RuPaul’s Drag Race. Shame.

What’s the first thing you do in the morning?

I try to work out which city I’m in and who is lying next to me.

Which cocktail best describes your personality?

Pussy Galore. That was a cocktail once, I promise.

What’s your biggest vice?

Dark chocolate… both kinds. UUUEEEFFAAMISM.

When was the last time you woke up next to a stranger?

I fell asleep on the airport floor yesterday and woke up to cleaning staff prodding my bag, and a sniffer dog licking my face. I liked those eyelashes.

If you had a guest role in Neighbours, what would be your storyline?

I’d be Charlene’s identical twin who was cryogenically frozen as an embryo.

If you could be any inanimate object in the world, what would you be?

Justin Bieber’s buttplug.

What’s your biggest flaw?

I have a web toe.

What’s your best asset?

My lazy eye.

Name a foundation shade for Donald Trump.

Australian Outback. And he belongs there, too.

What’s the worst thing you’ve ever done for money?

Not that… surprisingly! Not that there’s anything wrong with that, I’m certainly not above paying for sex and it’s definitely on the list for this year. While I’m on that subject, everyone should go on a social media reality show and travel the world kissing cute people.

Your life motto is?

“If it had a heartbeat, don’t eat it.” And I’m not being lame.

If you were a fly on the wall, watching any celebrity scandal from the past 10 years, what would it be?

I was a fly on the wall, well, an actual human in the room during the Paris Hilton sex tape scandal. Paris and I were hanging out when she first saw it… suffice to say, she definitely didn’t leak it.

What makes you happy?

Love, togetherness and puppies. Obvs. And friends — as in mine, not the Nineties’ sitcom.

Which Madonna era are you?

Can I pick a Kylie era instead? Definitely Impossible Princess.

What should Mariah do?

She should absolutely, totally, utterly have a live cabaret show for intimate audiences which is built using the best of Aussie pop and her mutant lungs. Hey wait! I’m gonna do that first!