This article first appeared in Attitude issue 281, April 2017.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 8 runner-up Kim Chi is a walking, talking sashaying, tall-as-fuck live-action anime character and fashion model with razor-sharp wit.

Tean Swift or Team Perry?

Team Kim Kardashian.

What’s your theory behind Trump’s tan?

It matches his teeth nicely.

If Melania were reincarnated as an animal, what would it be and why?

A giraffe in a zoo in Antarctica. It never wanted to be there.

What advice would you give RuPaul if he was a contestant on Drag Race?

Give us the sickening glamour you brought us when you were a guest judge on Project Runway.

What was the biggest behind-the-scenes scandal from your time on Drag Race?

Someone peed in the garbage can once because they had to go so bad. Have you ever had sex in drag? Have I ever had sex?

What time is “too early” for a glass of wine?

As someone who doesn’t drink, anytime is too early if you gon’ act a fool while drunk.

What dish would you turn down sex for?

A very yummy and fragrant veggie thali. Curry’s worth it and yet no one wants to have sex with curry breath. Am I right, ladies?

What would be your motto?

Dance like nobody is booing.

If you were a cocktail what would be the ingredients?

Chicken broth, leeks and potato.

Which four dead celebrities would you bring back to life for a dinner party?

Alexander McQueen, Coco Chanel, Bea Arthur and Amy Winehouse. Should be an interesting mix of alcohol and conversation.

Your three tips to drag success?

I’d have to define the meaning of success first, which I’m still searching for.

Can you keep a secret? Jennifer lied about her boob job.

Elton John or Barry Manilow: who do you think gives the best head?

I’ve heard big girls give better head because they’re always hungry. So, whichever one of them is bigger at the moment.

Tell us something about another Drag Race star that we shouldn’t know.

Few of them are men in disguise.

What would you most like to be remembered for?

Being memorable.

The August issue of Attitude is out now. Buy in print, subscribe or download.