Police have confirmed that a 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with last night’s terror attack.

22 people, including children, died in the horrific attack at an Ariana Grande concert, while more than 50 were left injured.

Earlier today, Theresa May confirmed that police knew the identity of the suicide bomber who died at the scene, and now police have arrested another man thought to be directly related to last night’s atrocity.

“With regards to last night’s incident at the Manchester arena, we can confirm we have arrested a 23-year-old man in South Manchester,” said the Greater Manchester Police on Twitter.

Earlier this morning, Manchester’s Mayor Andy Burnham broke his silence over the terror attack, which is the worst to hit the UK since the 7/7 bombings.

He said: “We are grieving today, but we are strong. I want to thank the hundreds of police, fire and ambulance staff who worked through the night.

“I want to thank the people of Manchester: even in the minutes after the attack they opened their doors to strangers and drove them away from the attack. It will be that spirit of Manchester that will prevail and hold us together.”

“This city has dealt with difficult things in the past and we will do so now.”

It comes as Georgina Callander was named as the first victim of the bombing.

According to the London Evening Standard, friends say Georgina was rushed to hospital following the blast in the foyer of Manchester’s MEN Arena, before succumbing to her injuries with her mother at her bedside.