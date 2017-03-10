A young man has had a glass smashed into his face for holding hands with his boyfriend in a London pub in a brutal anti-gay attack.

The unprovoked assault, which police are treating as a anti-gay hate crime, occurred at The Kentish Drovers pub in Peckham late on Sunday evening (March 5).

A witness told the London Evening Standard that a man inside the venue had become aggressive after seeing the 23-year-old victim holding hands with his boyfriend.

Police and paramedics attended the scene after being called to the pub on Peckham High Street at about 10.30pm, where they found the victim suffering from facial injuries which required hospital treatment.

The suspect had already fled the scene when authorities arrived and is yet to be apprehended.

A Met Police spokesman said: “Police are investigating an assault on a 23-year-old man at a pub in Peckham High Street.

“Officers and the London Ambulance Service were called on Sunday, March 5 at around 10.30pm to the venue.

“The victim was taken to an central London hospital for treatment for facial injuries after being assaulted with a glass.

“There have been no arrests and enquiries continue. The incident is being treated as a homophobic hate crime.”

A spokesperson for Wetherspoons said: “This was an unprovoked horrendous attack on a customer at the pub.

“The victim went to hospital for treatment following the attack and we wish him a speedy recovery.

“Staff at the pub have reviewed the CCTV and identified the assailant and have passed on the information to the police.

“We will continue to assist the police in any way possible.”

If you’ve been affected by anti-gay hate crime, call the Switchboard LGBT Helpline on 0300 330 0630.

