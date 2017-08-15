Listen, it’s no secret that Nick Jonas has reigned atop the pyramid of gay Jonas Brother thirst for the last couple of years.

Ever since that Marky-Mark-inspired shoot way back in 2014, the youngest Jo-Bro has kept us hooked with plenty of shirtless music video and TV action, sexuality drama in US martial arts series Kingdom (RIP), and in the very pages of Attitude.

But is his reign about to end?

Over the last 12 months, middle brother Joe has been coming to snatch back the ‘most fanciable’ crown he held during the boys teen heartthrob heyday – and with flesh-filled photo-shoots, a scorching Guess underwear campaign and a recent appearance in Charli XCX’s ‘Boys’ video that gave us all kinds of confused feelings about milk, it seems Joe could be beating little brother at his own game.

Today also happens to mark the ‘Cake By the Ocean’ singer’s 28th birthday, so we thought what better way to celebrate almost three full decades of Joe Jonas goodness than with 28 of his thirstiest ever moments. Enjoy…

Kevin, sweetie, it’s over to you…

More stories:

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black share adorable honeymoon photos

13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman gives fans an eyeful in tight white briefs