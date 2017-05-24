29-year-old Martyn Hett is confirmed to have died in the Manchester terror attack.

Friends and relatives announced the tragic news on Wednesday morning (May 24) following an extensive social media campaign to locate down the PR manager from Stockport, who had been missing since Monday night’s deadly suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.

Friend Russell Hayward confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: “We got the news last night that our wonderful iconic and beautiful Martyn didn’t survive. He left this world exactly how he lived, centre of attention.

“I’m in a really bad way so please forgive if I don’t reply. Thankfully I have his wonderful family and amazing friends to keep each other strong.

“I love you, I always will. x”

Martyn’s brother Dan added that his family were “heartbroken”.

“He wrote: “they found my brother last night. we are heartbroken.”

they found my brother last night. we are heartbroken. — Dan Hett (@danhett) May 24, 2017

Martyn, a former Attitude contributor who had appeared on television shows including Come Dine With Me and Tattoo Fixers, had attended Monday’s concert with a friend, Stuart Aspinall, but became became separated from him towards the end of the show.

Stuart wrote in a Facebook post shortly after the attack: “The more news that is coming out, the scarier this is getting. There was an explosion at the Ariana Grande concert tonight in Manchester and I haven’t seen my friend Martyn since.

“He went to the bar about 20 minutes before the end of the concert and got chatting to some girls. As I was leaving, the explosion happened and everyone started running.”

Less than an hour before Monday night’s fatal attack, which left 22 dead and almost 60 injured, Martyn had tweeted: “When you sneak out for a toilet break on the Macy Gray song and the entire arena had the same idea.”

Martyn, who was a long-time Coronation Street fan and sported a large tattoo iconic soap character Dierdre Barlow on his left leg, had been due to embark on the trip of a lifetime just two days after the cowardly bombing which claimed his life.

He had been due to fly to the United States on Wednesday for two-months, and had bade farewell to many of his friends in a leaving party just two days before his death.

Martyn was a brilliant, witty friend of Attitude who had previously shared his infectious humour by writing several pieces for us. We share everybody’s shock and sorrow at news of his passing and would like to extend our deepest sympathies to his loved ones at this time.

Those who knew Martyn will know how much of a Coronation Street fan he was. In tribute to him, we’d like to re-share a piece he wrote for us on his top ten Corrie women – topped, of course, by his beloved Dierdre Barlow.

Rest in peace Martyn. You’ll be remembered here.

The Top 10 Women of Coronation Street, by Martyn Hett