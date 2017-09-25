Patagonia is a large chunk of land covering the southern tip of South America, over Chile and Argentina. It’s synonymous with trekking and adventure travel and the ideal destination if you’re passionate about wildlife.

We spent one month travelling across Patagonia on both the Argentinian and Chilean side in Esquel, Puerto Madryn, El Calafate, El Chalten and Torres del Paine. Along the way, we stayed in some pretty unique places, which, most importantly of all, welcomed us as a gay couple.

Here are our top 5 favourite gay friendly hotels in Patagonia, which we tried, loved and highly recommend to all LGBT travellers…

1) Chile Patagonia Camp in Torres del Paine (Chile)

Trekking the W Circuit in Torres del Paine is on everybody’s bucket list when visiting Patagonia. We loved the scenery in the Torres del Paine but for us, we’re not too keen on sleeping in tents. Instead you can experience style of camping by staying in a yurt at the Chile Patagonia Camp. This glamping style of seeing Torres del Paine is definitely more comfortable.

The Camp has all-inclusive packages for guests including all meals, drinks and guided tours. The yurts are pure bliss, with private bathrooms, extremely comfortable king sized beds and even central heating. They welcome LGBTQ travellers and even have rainbow packages for gay couples.

2) Hotel Xelena in El Calafate (Argentina)

El Calafate is the gateway to visit the famous Perito Moreno – a stunning glacier which should be high on every traveller’s Patagonia bucket list. We loved Hotel Xelena as a base because it’s away from the touristic crowded centre and is more boutique, so perfect for single travellers or couples. It’s also located right on the shores of the Argentine Lake, which is beautiful to jog along.

The hotel also has its own spa, restaurant and heated outdoor/indoor swimming pool, which was a real highlight for us. There’s nothing more enjoyable than splashing about in the outdoor pool, overlooking the lake, with the heat of the pool keeping you warm.

3) Dazzler Hotel in Puerto Madryn (Argentina)

Puerto Madryn is the place to come on the coast of Argentina in Patagonia as a base to see whales, take day trips to swim with sea lions, visit the Magellanic penguins in Punta Tombo and head to Peninsula Valdes to see orcas, sea lions and seals.

We loved Puerto Madryn as it’s one of the most gay friendliest cities in Argentina outside Buenos Aires, with a super cool promenade where many gay boys hang out in the evening. The Dazzler Hotel is located right by the promenade with ocean facing rooms so you can enjoy some killer sunrise views. You can also find a Puerto Madryn guide on Nomadic Boys.

4) Destino Sur in El Chaltén (Argentina)

Like Torres del Paine in Chile, El Chaltén in Argentina is another famous spot for world class trekking, particularly around the Fitz Roy mountain range. This small town has many hotels, restaurants and shops all geared to trekking. Destino Sur is one of the more upscale hotels, which welcomes LGBTQ travellers and is located 10 minutes walking distance to the touristic heart of town.

This boutique hotel has comfortable king sized beds and friendly staff who can help you plan your treks. However the best part? The spa: it has two Jacuzzis, sauna, showers and steam room. Guests can book the entire spa for a 1 hour time slot. For us, the spa was so welcoming after a full day intense trek to Laguna de los Tres…pure heaven!

You can read more about our trekking adventures in Patagonia in our article comparing El Chalten and Torres del Paine.

5) Hosteria Futalaufquen in Esquel (Argentina)

The Alerces National Park is another highlight in Patagonia and is famous for the ancient Alerces Tree. This ancient tree is 2,600 years old, making it the second oldest living species in the world – the oldest is the Methuselah in the White Mountains in California, which is almost 5,000 yrs old.

The park also has a range of pretty dramatic scenery including mountains, forests and lakes. The Hosteria Futalaufquen is located right in the heart of the park, overlooking the Futalaufquen Lake, surrounded by forests and mountains. The building is built in a traditional Patagonian old style with high ceilings and creaky floorboards. It’s full of character and incredibly romantic.

For more LGBT friendly travel inspiration, visit Nomadic Boys

Words by Nomadic Boys

