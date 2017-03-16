Although Peru has historically been a very conservative society, change is slowly being embraced, with gay tourism being welcomed even more each year.

We spent several months travelling in Peru and at no stage did we have any problems finding hotels who would accept us as a gay couple. Here are our five favourite and unique gay-friendly luxury hotels in Peru, which we tried and loved.

1) JW Marriott, Lima

Lima is the big capital city of Peru, with a vibrant gay scene focused in the central Miraflores neighbourhood, so this is where you want to be based. It’s also close to all the main attractions of the city such as the bohemian Barranco neighbourhood.

The Marriott is also located right on the beach front, so you get some pretty sweet views of the Pacific Ocean and also has its own swimming pool, spa and two highly rated restaurants.

For more about the gay bar, other gay friendly places to stay and things to do in Peru’s capital city, check out our gay guide to Lima.

2) Palacio del Inka, Cusco

Checking into the Palacio del Inka makes you feel like James Bond (or at least like a Bond girl). This is truly swish, vast, intricately decorated and one of the best 5 star hotels in Peru.

It used to be a sacred Andean temple called Qoricancha, which was really important to the Incas and has been decorated to retain its authenticity, making it a museum in itself. We loved getting lost in the maze of cobblestone courtyards and corridors of exhibits.

Palacio del Inka is located in the centre of Cusco, making it walking distance to all the best restaurants, markets and the few gay friendly bars we found. You can read more in our gay guide to Cusco .

3) Sol y Luna Relais & Chateux, The Sacred Valley

Sol y Luna is a resort in Urubamba village, in the heart of the Sacred Valley. It has its own stables, large spa and outdoor pool with Jacuzzi. The spacious casita (small houses) we stayed in had a large bathtub, private terrace, living room area and a cosy fireplace.

The two restaurants serve delicious gourmet foods. One of them is located next to the stables so you can watch the horse shows whilst eating.

And did we mention the outdoor Jacuzzi? One of our favourite moments: relaxing together in the outdoor hot tub, with the backdrop of the Andes mountains.

4) Belmond Sanctuary Lodge, Macch Pichu

The reason why we loved this particular Belmond hotel is because it is located just 100 metres from the entrance of Macchu Picchu. When visiting Macchu Pichu, most people come by train from Cusco and then have to take a 30 minutes bus ride, with queues for it up to 1 hour. Staying at the Belmond means you cut all this out enabling you to be the last person to leave the famous ruins in the evening and the first to enter the following morning, avoiding the crowds.

Belmond is also a well-known gay friendly brand, making it one of our favourite gay friendly accommodation options in Peru. As well as sponsors for IGLTA, they also have an entire section on their website dedicated to LGBT travel.

5) Amantica Lodge, Lake Titicaca

Amantica Lodge is located on a remote island on Lake Titicaca called Amantaní, around 3 hours from Puno by boat. As a result, fewer foreigners come here, making it far less touristy and more authentic compared to the islands closer to Puno.

Amantica has two exclusive suites offering breath taking views over Lake Titicaca with private terraces, fireplace and delicious gourmet food using local ingredients like alpaca, fish and quinoa. Although the local villagers are known for being quite conservative, they welcomed us a gay couple and one sweet old lady even thanked us for visiting her island.

For more information, check out the Nomadic Boys’ Uruguay one-week itinerary to help you plan your trip.

Nomadic Boys are Stefan and Sebastien, a gay couple travelling the world since they left their lives in London in 2014. They are currently travelling around South America and you can join them on their next luxury gay cruise to the Galapagos Islands.

Visit nomadicboys.com or follow Stefan and Sebastien’s travels on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Words by Nomadic Boys

More stories:

Colton Haynes get engaged to boyfriend Jeff Leatham – with a little help from Cher

Single & Fabulous? | ‘Can we really be monogamous and live happily ever after?’