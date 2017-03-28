Lady Gaga’s been an outspoken supporter of the LGBT+ community for years now, and she’s become a true figurehead of the gay rights movement.

It’s the Poker Face singer’s 31st birthday today (March 28), so we thought we’d take a look back at some of her crowning moments as an activist for our community.

Take a look at what the former Attitude cover star has done with her star power below:

1. Born This Way Foundation

After the release of her third album, Gaga launched the Born This Way Foundation in 2012 with her mother, Cynthia Germanotta.

The foundation dedicates itself to researching, learning and developing programs in a bid to help connect young people in safe ways and to empower them with skills and opportunities.

2. Gay Rights March

The superstar spoke out in support of gay marriage before the historic vote that made same-sex marriages legal in the United States back in 2015.

3. She spoke out after the tragic Orlando Pulse massacre

Following the horrific attack that devastated the LGBT+ community around the world, Gaga made a touching speech in support of those who tragically lose their lives.

4. When she surprised homeless youths at Christmas

“These children are not just homeless or in need, many of them are trauma survivors,” Gaga said during an appearance on The Today Show. “They’ve been rejected in some type of way. My own trauma in my life has helped me to understand the trauma of others.”

5. Her music

It may seem like an obvious one, but Gaga’s music has inspired millions of young LGBT+ people around the world. Whether it be her outspoken support of gay rights in songs like Born This Way, or her bravery when dealing with issues such as rape in Till It Happens To You.

Gaga has never been afraid of being who she is and standing for what she believes in, and that spirit has carried itself over into her fan base and pushed her young supporters who were struggling to deal with their sexuality to accept and love themselves.

We love you, Gaga.

