Uruguay is an extremely gay-friendly country, not only compared to much of Latin America, but also the world.

Gay rights in Uruguay have long been secured and respected: homosexuality was decriminalised in 1934, anti-discrimination laws firmly in place since 2003, adoption laws since 2009 and gay marriage implemented in early 2013.

There are also many government-supported events, in particular the LGBT Chamber of Commerce of Uruguay’s annual gay travel conference in September.

There is a vibrant gay scene in most of the big cities across Uruguay, particularly in Montevideo and in Punta del Este. As such, there are some excellent gay-friendly hotels around the country to stay and here are our 5 favourite:

1) My Suites Boutique Hotel in Montevideo

My Suites is a sexy, classy and extremely stylish boutique hotel, with a unique wine theme. Uruguay is one of the top producers of wine in Latin America after Chile and Argentina, with many wineries (bodegas) you can visit. Each floor at My Suites is named after a particular Bodega across the country, and the hotel offers guests wine tasting sessions every evening with lectures by a local sommelier.

We felt completely welcomed as a gay couple at My Suites and some of the staff are (very cute) local gay lads. They even made a video showcasing gay couples, with a strong message of the importance of inclusion and tolerance for diversity.





2) Undarius Gay Hotel (men only) in Chihuahua near Punta del Este

Undarius is a clothings optional male only hotel located just 400 metres from the popular gay and naturist beach Chihuahua in Punta del Este.

The staff and owners are all gay and incredibly hunky. If that’s not a reason alone to stay, it also has a beautiful garden and a large outdoor swimming pool. The rooms each have a TV, private bathroom, very comfortable double bed and private balcony overlooking the swimming pool.

We particularly loved the cosy and extremely romantic fireplace in the communal area, as well as the name of the local village… Chihuahua!

3) Valizas Hostel in Rocha

Valizas is the only gay hostel in the resort town of Valizas in Rocha. It’s owned by cute gay couple Ruben and Leonardo, who even painted it the colours of the rainbow flag.

The hostel is minutes walking distance to the beaches of Valizas and is also the perfect place to stay if you plan to visit Cabo del Polono a settlement of 95 people in a National Park on the tip of a peninsula.

4) Alma Spa in La Pedrera Village in Rocha

This is a gem for spa aficionados looking for relaxation and pampering. Alma de la Pedrera Villagio and Spa is a little oasis in the tranquil village of La Pedrera in East Uruguay. The spa includes a huge Jacuzzi, sauna, Scottish shower, massage treatments and a large outdoor swimming pool.

Alma Spa offers all equipped individual small houses, each with private terrace, outdoor barbecue, and the services you can expect from a high end hotel.

The owners pride themselves on their support for the LGBT community: we were not only welcomed here as a gay couple, but were pleasantly surprised to see handouts of the Uruguay gay map in their communal area and stickers proudly displaying their support for the Uruguayan Gay Chamber of Commerce.

5) Posada La Viuda Del Diablo in Rocha

Posada La Viuda Del Diablo is a gay owned beautiful hotel right on the beach front of the Punta Del Diablo village and makes for an extremely romantic place to stay in Uruguay. We celebrated Stefan’s birthday here and absolutely loved it. The rooms are huge, with a Jacuzzi overlooking the sea.

The friendly staff helped us organise a romantic candlelit dinner in our room to make Stefan’s big day extra special, washed down with a few spliffs – yup, totally legal in Uruguay!

For more information, check out the Nomadic Boys’ Uruguay one-week itinerary to help you plan your trip.

Nomadic Boys are Stefan and Sebastien, a gay couple travelling the world since they left their lives in London in 2014. They are currently travelling around South America and you can join them on their next luxury gay cruise to the Galapagos Islands.

Visit nomadicboys.com or follow Stefan and Sebastien’s travels on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

