Each month, celebrity hairstylist and Attitude Hair and Grooming expert Jason Collier is sharing his wealth of experience to help keep your look razor-sharp and ready for any occasion…

I love fashion and I’m sure a lot of you do too. And when is a better time to mix love and fashion than Valentine’s Day? The timing seems even more perfect if you throw January’s Men’s Fashion Weeks into the equation.

The catwalk shows left me inspired on so many levels, the amazing clothes, the super-stylish people in the front row and, of course, the hairstyles. This month, I’m showing you how to wow your date this V-Day with some of my top looks from the catwalk…

Fringes (Dior Homme)

One of my favourite menswear shows has always been Dior Homme, and this year was no different. Dior presented a lot of different hair looks, some of which were quite daring and made them perfect for the catwalk. There were some clear trends – longer hair remains in and fringes are definitely not reserved for women.

If your hair is longer and you’d like to try this look out, I would recommend a side fringe (as in the first image below). This type of fringe can bring out your features, while drawing attention away from the parts you might not like, such as a higher forehead or uneven hairline. If you’d like to recreate this style for a Valentine’s Day date, why not define the curl into a high-shine wave for that classic ‘50s look? It never fails.

Glossy side-parting (Balmain)

Another Fashion Week Men’s show that left me inspired was Balmain A/W 2017. Deep side partings and lots of gloss dominated many hairstyles on the catwalk. This look works well if your hair is slightly longer. I would recommend using a shine spray instead of gel to achieve the glossy look, so you don’t run the risk of having your hair looking wet or overloaded with product.

I love Redken Diamond Oil High Shine Airy Mist for that natural glossy effect that looks amazing in photos and real life. If your hair is shorter, or you don’t want to use both focal points of the Balmain hairstyles in one look, pick your favourite. High shine on short hair looks fabulous too.

Messy and swept back (Versace)

Lots of gloss as well as fringes were also seen on the catwalks of Diesel Black Gold, Versace (who took fringes to a whole new level) and Missoni, so we’re definitely onto something here! If, however, this isn’t a look for you, don’t worry; the Autumn/Winter 2017 shows presented a plethora of messier, more-relaxed hairstyles too.

Marni offered loose longer hair, messily swept back behind the ears, and as a fan of effortless looks, I absolutely love it. Not only does it bring out the cheekbones and jawline, it is also great for those first V-Dates, when you don’t want to look as if you have tried too hard, but still look hot.

The Buzz-cut (Fendi, Hermes, Lanvin)

And, of course, there are trends that have never gone out of fashion and never will. The all-time favourite clean buzz-cut once again proved perfect for any occasion, catwalk included. Need proof? Just check out Fendi, Hermes and Lanvin.

Old-school gentleman (Giorgio Armani)

The old-school gentlemen look is failsafe too. Think shorter hair, high-gloss and the hair tidily swept to the side, as seen at Giorgio Armani’s A/W ’17 show. I can’t think of a better, ready-to-copy catwalk look; it’s just as perfect for editorial as it is for a Valentine’s Day date.

Simply apply a good styling cream to damp hair, I’m currently loving the Grooming Lotion from Baxter of California, and create a side parting. Then blow-dry your hair, sweeping it to the sides with an outward motion. Lastly, apply hair gel to a fine-tooth comb (begin with a small amount, 10p size is a good start), and brush through the hair. Reapply the gel as many times as necessary for the desired effect.

Headwear

Finally, it might not be a hair trend, but I have to mention headwear. Hats were really big (and I mean that literally) at the Autumn/Winter 2017-18 shows, and are a great way to style your outfit up, especially if the weather remains, well, the same. Dsquared2 presented huge statement hats; Valentino finished looks off with baseball caps, and Dolce & Gabbana showcased crown-hats.

While you may not copy these looks directly, it’s good to know that hats are not going anywhere and, what’s more, are getting bigger and bolder. Have a great night!

Jason Collier is an award-winning hair colourist and stylist to the stars, and Creative Director at the Matthew Curtis Hair Salon at The Rosewood London. For more visit jason-collier.co.uk.

