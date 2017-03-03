Trevor Donovan set many hearts racing during his four seasons as gay high school jock Teddy Montgomery on US teen drama 90210 between 2009-2013 – and the 38-year-old has stripped off to prove he’s still very much got ‘it’.

Back in 2004 when Trevor was 25, the US actor and model worked with photographer Devin Dygert on a sexy naked shoot – and he’s kindly recreated the picture for fans’ viewing pleasure 13 years later.

As then and now photos go, it’s pretty much our favourite ever…

Then 2004 and Now 2017. #picoftheday #flashback #thenandnow #feet #losangeles #california A post shared by Trevor Donovan (@trevordonovan) on Feb 25, 2017 at 11:06am PST

Which is 2005 and which is 2016? #throwbackthursday #tbt #losangeles #photo A post shared by Trevor Donovan (@trevordonovan) on Jun 16, 2016 at 1:57pm PDT

