Trevor Donovan set many hearts racing during his four seasons as gay high school jock Teddy Montgomery on US teen drama 90210 between 2009-2013 – and the 38-year-old has stripped off to prove he’s still very much got ‘it’.
Back in 2004 when Trevor was 25, the US actor and model worked with photographer Devin Dygert on a sexy naked shoot – and he’s kindly recreated the picture for fans’ viewing pleasure 13 years later.
As then and now photos go, it’s pretty much our favourite ever…
