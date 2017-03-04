A 95-year-old man has gone viral after coming out in a YouTube video.

Roman appears in the video alongside DaveyWavey and speaks about coming out after being married to his wife of 67 years.

Roman, who has two children, five grandchildren and one great grandchild, said he knew he was gay ever since the age of five and now feels it’s the time to come out.

When Roman says he wants a boyfriend and Davey asks him what he should look like, Roman says: “I don’t look at the face, I look at the heart. Somebody to lean against. Somebody who feels the heart ticking.”

He then recalled how his family reacted to the news.

“I just told them plain that I was born and was all my life gay. I told them the whole tragedy of my life and then they understood what happened to me.”

Roman adds, “Can you imagine… 90 years to be in the closet?”

Now that he’s come out, Roman wants a simple life.

“I want to go to sleep [and] have somebody close to me. Not for any other reason, but to be sure that someone cares.”

Roman will be featured in documentary On My Way Out by Roman’s own grandson, Brandon Gross.

You can watch the heartbreaking video below:

H/t: Gay Star News

