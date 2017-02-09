Finally, after a slew of closure over the last couple of years, some good news for London’s gay scene: A brand new nightclub!

The owner of east London’s East Bloc, Wayne Shires, is set to open sister venue Bloc South in Vauxhall over the coming weeks, in a welcome boost to the health of LGBT nightlife in the capital.

The 300-person capacity venue, which will be open seven days a week, is set to take over the premises left by the closure of Club 65 in August last year.

According to Gay Star News, Bloc South has a license to open until 5am, despite Lambeth Council’s ‘Hours Policy’ which states new nightclubs must close no later than 2am.

However, following support from Lambeth residents and Lord Brian Paddick, Shires managed to secure an exemption.

According to the licensing application, Bloc South will be open 12pm to 1.30am Monday to Thursday, until 5.30am on Friday and Saturday, and 2.30am on Sunday.

Last November, London Mayor Sadiq Khan appointed queer activist and performer Amy Lamé as night czar, with many people hoping that her influence will help to slow the decline of London’s LGBT+ scene.

Earlier that year, a number of LGBT+ landmarks were given Historic England blue plaques in a bid to recognise and preserve the contributions LGBT+ people have made to society.

Bloc South is expected to open next month.

