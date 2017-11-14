A group of men who are part of the ‘NoFappers’ movement believe that not masturbating gives them superpowers.

The movement has been steadily growing online, and a Reddit community of almost 200,000 subscribers who all think that abstaining from porn, masturbation and having sex can help “seize control of your sexuality and turn it into superpowers.”

The subscribers call themselves “fapstronauts,” and they claim their superpowers include greater creativity, more ease in social situations, boosted self-confidence and an increased sexual interest from others.

One of the group’s members, Alex, told Gay Star News: “I’m a recovering Grindr addict. Every day, even at work, I was scrolling through looking for the next guy.”

He stated that when he couldn’t find a guy, he would masturbate. Eventually it became “non-stop” and quit masturbating after he realised it had taken over his life.

“Ever since I stopped going on dating apps, I feel a lot happier. I decided whenever I wanted to jerk off I would study Spanish.”

Alex, who had always wanted to learn a language, now claims that he’s “nearly fluent” in the language and hasn’t had an orgasm for 95 days.

Another member, 40-year-old Jack, revealed he quit masturbating three years ago, and whenever he feels an urge he just meditates instead.

He explained: “It’s difficult to describe how I feel, it’s like I’ve reached a higher plane. I used to think meditation was spiritual bogus, but now I do it everyday. I now own 12 self-improvement books and regularly take cold showers.”

A third member of the movement is 29-year-old Chris, who claimed he gave up masturbating after developing a chastity fetish.

“I’ve always liked the idea of someone have control over me, especially my dick,” he explained. “But with chastity, it’s constant. The cage is always there to remind you that you can’t cum unless someone says so.”

He added: “I don’t want to ever cum” before claiming that his boyfriend “loves it.”

