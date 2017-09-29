Hocus Pocus is a cult classic and after years of sequel rumours, it seems we’ll finally be getting one – sort of.

According to Deadline, the 1993 film starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, will be getting the remake treatment as a TV movie, with a completely different cast and director.

The project is being written by Scarlett Lacey while David Kirschner, who served as producer on the original, is set to executive produce.

Speaking to Forbes, Mick Garris, one the 1993 film’s original screenwriters, hinted at the Hocus Pocus TV project.

He said: “I have heard they are developing the script, I haven”t been involved in it but I think there will be a sequel it might be for Disney Channel or Freeform or ABC. I think it will be for television but I hear that it is moving ahead.”

Fans have already criticised the decision to recast the Sanderson sisters, as Midler, Najimy and Jessica Parker have all been vocal about reprising their roles.

We can only hope Disney can perform the right magic to pull this remake off.

