Coming out has not been black and white for me.

Some people seem to have an elaborate grand reveal; some people live their entire existence without coming out. For me, there have been no revelations, no heart-to-hearts, and in some respects that’s the way I like it. I was so desperate to avoid making my sexuality my defining feature that I have avoided an official ‘coming out’ altogether. I sometimes wonder if I’m subconsciously not directly coming out, but rather gradually changing my colours, hoping for a calm and nonplussed response.

My parents are modern liberal thinkers. From a very young age, I remember being taught about the societal oppression of same-sex relationships and my brother and I were even given gender-neutral toys when growing up. Sometimes I’d think of terrified closeted young people in stereotypical conservative families and how lucky I was to have parents that still kept their peace badges from the ’70s.

Where I did truly learn to accept myself was in the last possible place I’d imagined: with a group of straight, laddish university students. Although it may not seem incredibly macho, the Cardiff Ultimate Frisbee Club is where I formed this group of unlikely friends (you’d be surprised how many pints that club puts away). I threw myself into a world of new faces, all eager to get past the first awkward moments of icebreakers and introductions. During these initial moments I could be anyone I chose to; totally redesign myself.

It turns out all I did was simply reveal more of my identity than before.

I’m not a shy person, so I can’t pretend it’s a story of them coaxing me out of a closeted shell, but rather through a sheer openness about all of our lives as a collective. In hindsight, it may seem ridiculous, but I truly learnt to be honest with my friends over a journey of two years, many scenes taking place on a sticky Student Union dancefloor, followed by hangovers that seemed intent on making us dig our own graves. I have seen them at their best and at their absolute worst, as they crawl from their stagnant student beds to the local greasy spoon for a team breakfast.

To the outside world, we may seem to be an immature group of 20-somethings who don’t have £100 between us, and in many ways, that’s not far from the truth. We are that group of man-children that you see trying to step on the back of each others shoes. We share low-grade memes with each other daily, we banter each other for not having jobs and I will wake up to 200+ unread group chat messages without surprise. And yet all of those small, trivial things make up for something so much more meaningful to me.

Turns out this group of ‘lads’ provided the dynamic I always needed – they are a unit that has never treated me any differently for the person I am. They don’t wrap me in cotton wool and they presume nothing. Their modern attitudes and dedication to simply having as much fun as possible put my mind at a level of ease I hadn’t felt before university. Where before, my mind was a scribble of anxiety and insecurity, it is now clearer and I am starting to feel what I think are the initial rays of self-acceptance. I’m truly grateful for finding them.

They may even be totally unaware of the impact they’ve had on me over the recent years. They’re only lads after all.

Words by: Bryn Evans

