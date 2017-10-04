Gay and bisexual men have been told they are unable to give blood in Las Vegas following the shooting.

Late on Sunday (October 1), a gunman opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. Over 500 people were injured and 59 dead, making it the largest mass shooting in modern US history.

Towleroad reports that, while hundreds of people waited in line to donate blood to those in need, many gay and bisexual men were turned away.

The American Red Cross follows Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines, which means any man who has had sex with another within the last 12 months in the US cannot donate blood.

Those who didn’t know about the restriction and attempted to donate blood were left shocked and angry.

In the UK, rules surrounding blood donations were altered, meaning men will only have to abstain from sex for 12 weeks before giving blood.

The US, however, have made no such move to change the current law.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting, many celebrities and politicians have called for tighter gun control in order to avoid more violence.

