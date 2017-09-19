A Texas man has become the third to plead guilty to targeting gay men via Grindr with an intention to assault and rob them.

Chancler Encalade was arrested with three others earlier this year and pleaded guilty yesterday (September 18) in Plano, Texas. Nigel Garrett, 21, and Cameron Ajiduah, 18, were the first two men to plead guilty to the crimes.

The group are being charged on 18 counts, which include assaulting their victims, robbing them of their possessions, binding them with tape and possessing a firearm.

In January and February this year, the group used gay dating app Grindr to connect with gay men throughout Texas and on four separate occasions, the men visited the homes of victims and committed the offences.

According to reports, the assailants made derogatory comments about the victim’s sexual orientation. The three men could be sentenced up to life in prison and fined up to $250,000 (Around 185,000).

A fourth man, 19-year-old Anthony Shelton, is currently awaiting trial.

