Much like the Loch Ness monster, Abominable Snowman or Britney Spears singing live, the idea that a British version of RuPaul‘s Drag Race is happening has long been an urban myth that only a few have truly dared to believe in.

Until now, it seems.

In news that’s sure to delight the drag reality competition’s legions of dedicated fans, judge Michelle Visage has confirmed that Drag Race UK is “definitely” going to happen; it’s just a question of when.

Speaking at DragWorld convention in London over the weekend, Visage said: “Myself and Ru will be doing it, there will be no one else. It’s RuPaul’s Drag Race, and you speak English so we don’t have to worry about the translation.

“We’re getting closer [to a UK version], but here’s the thing with the television situation here; I think commissioners don’t watch the show so all the gay people in the office and queens are like: ‘B*tch, you better watch this’, trying to talk to these people but they don’t understand the heart of the show.

“It’s life-altering and if they watched a series they would get it.”

The 48-year-old continued: “So a UK version is definitely going to happen, but I just don’t know when. I am not giving up hope; I will fight for this b*tch until I die.

“There’s far too much drag talent in England, Scotland and Wales… All different parts of the UK, so it can’t not happen.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race is set to return to VH1 in the US next year. It airs on Netflix in the UK, where you can watch all nine seasons now.

