Aaron Carter’s emotions got the better of him this week.

The U.S. star, who came out as bisexual last weekend, decided to celebrate the momentous occasion by putting on a performance at a gay club in Florida last night.

Opening up to the audience before singing, he said: “I just want to say thank you so much for all your love and your support with the LGBTQ community and my announcement…

“It means a lot. Yes, I am a bisexual man, so…”

After finishing his new song, Hard to Love, which is about his recent break-up, Carter began to break down in tears in front of the crowd because of the love he’s been feeling toward him from his supporters since coming out.

It was an emotional moment for the star, which gossip site TMZ caught on camera.

Carter, who rose to fame in the late ’90s with hits such as ‘Crazy Little Party Girl’, previously told The Bert Show that coming out publicly was something he’d been thinking about “for many years” after first realising he was attracted to members of the same-sex at the age of 12.

“I just felt like it was something I needed to do… It was something that I just felt like was important and I needed to say. It was a part of a new chapter of turning 30, on December 7 this year,” he said.

The younger brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter added: “All I can say is that I’m really looking forward to the future right now – and whether I choose to be with a woman or a man is my decision.”

Carter went on to explain that he first became aware of his attraction to other boys as a pre-teen, but kept his feelings to himself for several years.

“I knew when I was a kid, like 12, 13, somewhere around there…”, he said. “No-one knew. Not my mom, no-one. It wasn’t until I was about 17 that there was somebody I had a small relationship with.”