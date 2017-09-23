Aaron Carter has checked himself into rehab.

Earlier this week, reports emerged that neighbours had called the police after Carter’s behaviour appeared erratic. A woman told emergency services that the star looked “very ill” and “close to death”.

Authorities evaluated him under the Baker Act, which allows someone to be involuntarily institutionalized if police deem they are a danger to themselves or others. However, police determined that Carter’s condition wasn’t serve enough for him to be hospitalised.

After the incident, it’s now emerged that Carter has decided to try and get his life back on the mend by entering a rehab facility.

In a statement, Carter’s representative said: “Aaron has decided to enter a facility to improve his health and work on his overall wellness. He is going to do this privately and focus all his attention on being the best person and performer possible.

“He is grateful for the support and love from his fans and looks forward to coming back stronger than ever before.”

The star later tweeted: “Only I can change my life. No one can do it for me.”

Last month, spoke openly for the first time about his attraction to men in a heartfelt message to fans.

The US singer and former teen heartthrob, who split with girlfriend Madison Parker just days before speaking publicly about his attraction, also admitted that despite his past experiences he’s only looking to settle down with a member of the opposite sex.