Aaron Carter has come out in emotional message to fans.

The American singer former teen heartthrob opened up about his sexuality in a message posted on Twitter on Sunday (August 6), revealing that he has had relationships with both men and women.

Carter, 29, admitted that secrecy surrounding his sexuality had been a “weight and burden” he wanted removed from his life.

In a heartfelt message posted online, he wrote: “To start off, I would like to say that I love each and EVERY ONE of my fans. There’s something I’d like to say that I feel is important for myself and my identity that has been weighing on my chest for nearly half of my life.

“This doesn’t bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off me.”

The younger brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter continued: “I grew up in this entertainment industry at a very young age and when I was around 13-years-old I started to find boys and girls attractive.

“There were years that went by that I thought about, but it wasn’t until I was 17-years-old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with.”

Carter, who has was arrested last month in Georgia on suspicion of driving under the influence and has spoken about his battles with eating disorders and addiction in the past, went on to quote Boy George as he explained that he didn’t want to be a “disappointment” to others.

“To me music has always been my temple. Music will ALWAYS be what transcends us and myself,” he wrote.

“The studio has always been my safe haven. But the ultimate goal for me is to be satisfied. I never want to be a figure of disappointment.

“The best quote to sum ‘I’ve never felt as though I didn’t belong, I just acted as though I did.’ —Boy George.”

