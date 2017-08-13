Aaron Carter has revealed who he’d like to ask out on a date.

The US singer and former teen heartthrob, 29, came out as bisexual last weekend, and said this week that he’s been overwhelmed by the support that the LGBT+ community has shown to him.

In a new interview, the star has opened up about his taste in men – and it turns out he’s got a big old crush on a certain Hollywood star.

“If I could ask one male celebrity out on a date it would actually be Tom Hardy,” he told TMZ.

“But I think he’s already taken.”

Carter, who rose to fame in the late ’90s with hits such as ‘Crazy Little Party Girl’, told The Bert Show earlier this week, that coming out publicly was something he’d been thinking about “for many years” after first realising he was attracted to members of the same-sex at the age of 12.

“I just felt like it was something I needed to do… It was something that I just felt like was important and I needed to say. It was a part of a new chapter of turning 30, on December 7 this year,” he said.

The younger brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter added: “All I can say is that I’m really looking forward to the future right now – and whether I choose to be with a woman or a man is my decision.”

Carter went on to explain that he first became aware of his attraction to other boys as a pre-teen, but kept his feelings to himself for several years.

“I knew when I was a kid, like 12, 13, somewhere around there…”, he said. “No-one knew. Not my mom, no-one. It wasn’t until I was about 17 that there was somebody I had a small relationship with.”