Aaron Carter has insisted he has no interest in dating men, just over two weeks after opening up about his sexuality in a heartfelt message to fans.

The US singer and former teen heartthrob, who split with girlfriend Madison Parker just days before speaking publicly about his attraction to men for the first time, admitted that despite his past experiences he’s only looking to settle down with a member of the opposite sex.

“I’ve been hearing a lot of negativity too… like prejudice and slurs, and remarks that I don’t deserve,” Carter told TMZ. “I want to pursue a relationship with a woman.”

The ‘Crush on You’ singer continued: “When it comes down to it, really, I had an experience when I was 17 with a guy, but now as an almost 30-year-old man, I’m going to be pursuing relationships with women.”

Carter previously appeared open to the idea of finding love with either sex, telling a US radio show earlier this month: “All I can say is that I’m really looking forward to the future right now – and whether I choose to be with a woman or a man is my decision.”

The 29-year-old brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter also seemed to take a swipe at former flame Parker, who has insisted the pair’s split had “nothing” to do with his sexuality.

“If someone loves you enough, they’ll never leave you,” he told TMZ. “They’ll never leave you over you saying that ‘I want to be honest’ about whether it’s about me being bisexual, bicurious, being gay, or anything.”

