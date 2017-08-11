Aaron Carter has signed up to appear on the new series of Will & Grace.

The US singer and former teen heartthrob, 29, came out publicly over the weekend in an emotional open letter to his fans.

Carter, who rose to fame in the late ’90s with hits such as ‘Crazy Little Party Girl’, said at the time it was something he’d been thinking about “for many years” after first realising he was attracted to members of the same-sex at the age of 12.

Following the news, the official Will & Grace Twitter account revealed some surprising news last night (August 10).

In a tweet exchange with Aaron, the TV show teased that the singer would be making a cameo on the new series of the show, which is set to start next month.

The new series can’t come soon enough.

We wonder what role Aaron will be playing on the show, or if he’ll play himself? Either way, there’s not long to wait to find out.

While discussing his decision to come out, Carter said he had been “blown away” by the support he’d received from fans since the announcement, and encouraged others struggling with their sexuality to come out at a time they feel ready.

“The process is at your own pace and when you feel comfortable,” he said. “There might be a lot of people who don’t agree with it, but you might be surprised by the people who do.