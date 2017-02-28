Taking the perfect naked selfie is a fine art. With lighting, angles, and carefully placed objects to consider, there’s a lot that goes into nailing that sexy-but-Instagram-safe look.
Luckily for us, for former S Club Junior Aaron Renfree usually knows exactly how to play it, perking up followers yesterday (February 27) with a cheeky picture of himself in the shower in a Liverpool hotel room.
“It’s getting a bit steamy in here,” the 29-year-old dancer and former pop star wrote alongside a picture of him front of a mirror that had conveniently steamed up in all the right places.
Except, upon closer inspection, it appeared it not every reflective surface in the bathroom had followed suit, giving fans a glimpse of much more of Aaron than they were expecting…
The art of naked selfies: nothing if not a minefield.
While we’re at it, here are some extra helpings of Mr Renfree for your viewing pleasure…
Right get me on ‘Bake Off’ … I’m ready! Obsessed with making these healthy banana & blueberry oatmeal muffins. #midnightmunchies ••• Bit of Coconut oil & honey, 3 Mashed banana’s, 3 Eggs, Add Oats & Wholemeal Self-Rasing Flour and then add the Blueberries. Bake for 20 mins. Absolute freestyled measurements.
