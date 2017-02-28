Taking the perfect naked selfie is a fine art. With lighting, angles, and carefully placed objects to consider, there’s a lot that goes into nailing that sexy-but-Instagram-safe look.

Luckily for us, for former S Club Junior Aaron Renfree usually knows exactly how to play it, perking up followers yesterday (February 27) with a cheeky picture of himself in the shower in a Liverpool hotel room.

“It’s getting a bit steamy in here,” the 29-year-old dancer and former pop star wrote alongside a picture of him front of a mirror that had conveniently steamed up in all the right places.

Except, upon closer inspection, it appeared it not every reflective surface in the bathroom had followed suit, giving fans a glimpse of much more of Aaron than they were expecting…

The art of naked selfies: nothing if not a minefield.

While we’re at it, here are some extra helpings of Mr Renfree for your viewing pleasure…

Warning! Pic contains tensing! End of the month progress… The gym + marathon training has defo helped me after Christmas. Determined to keep going this year. #saturdaynight #gympump A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ᴀᴀʀᴏɴ ʀᴇɴғʀᴇᴇ (@aaronrenfree) on Jan 28, 2017 at 12:26pm PST

And chill… Trying on some more @infinitybraceletuk – thank you i love them! #infinitybracelet A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ᴀᴀʀᴏɴ ʀᴇɴғʀᴇᴇ (@aaronrenfree) on Jan 11, 2017 at 1:00pm PST

Friday night feels… who wants to join me on the sofa? #friday #dryjanuary A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ᴀᴀʀᴏɴ ʀᴇɴғʀᴇᴇ (@aaronrenfree) on Jan 6, 2017 at 12:37pm PST

Looking forward to the year ahead #2017 A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ᴀᴀʀᴏɴ ʀᴇɴғʀᴇᴇ (@aaronrenfree) on Jan 3, 2017 at 1:38am PST

Gonna miss waking up to this… ❤️ #mooloolaba #sunshinecoast #queensland #australia A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ᴀᴀʀᴏɴ ʀᴇɴғʀᴇᴇ (@aaronrenfree) on Nov 18, 2016 at 12:10am PST

More stories:

Former S Club Junior Aaron Renfree speaks candidly about coming out

Dustin Lance Black’s ‘When We Rise’ moves viewers to tears a first episode hits screens