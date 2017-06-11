Fashion brand Abercrombie and Fitch has been slammed on social media.

To celebrate Pride Month, the company shared a misguided tweet which claimed that pride isn’t just for LGBT+ people.

The tweet, which has since been deleted following backlash, was part of the brand’s collaboration with the Trevor Project, who teamed up with Abercrombie and Fitch for their Made For Love campaign.

The tweet read: “The Pride community is everybody, not just LGBTQ people. – Kayla, merchandiser.”

After posting the image, the clothing brand were quickly met with a barrage of tweets from angry followers demanding they remove the offending post.

Pride is about being proud of being LGBTQ. That’s why it’s called #Pride. If you respect us, don’t co-opt that—especially for profit! — Danielle Muscato (@DanielleMuscato) June 11, 2017

Cute – but EVERYBODY isn’t LGBTQIA. If they were we wouldn’t have these letters. It’s our community, we’ll let you know if you’re an ally. — Brendan (@macleanbrendan) June 11, 2017

In response to the criticism, Abercrombie and Fitch later tweeted: “Pride is an important time for the LGBTQ+ community.​ At A&F we work to ensure that everyone feels included, respected and empowered. # pride”