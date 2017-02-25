Following President Trump’s decision to revoke protections for transgender students, celebrities and activists have fired back, fighting for their rights.

However, these activists are going about it in a different way.

On Friday evening, a group of activists hosted a dance party outside the White House to celebrate transgender youth.

The activists danced to Beyoncé and Michael Jackson as half a dozen uniformed police officers looked on.

Some demonstrators carried signs with messages against Trump while others worse rainbow suspenders.

According to Mic, one person was dressed in the trans pride flag with the words, “I will not censor myself to comfort your ignorance.”

The event was planned by the Trans Women of Color Collective, a national advocacy group for transgender minority women.

Werk for Peace also helped organize the event and were the group behind the dance-protest held outside Mike Pence’s home.

Firas Nasr, a founding organiser of Werk for Peace, told Mic: “As a queer activist, I am working in solidarity with my trans siblings to assert that we are here. We will not allow our trans community to be further marginalized.”

An estimated number of 50 people attended the event with Nasr saying, “It’s a beautiful night, right by the White House.”

“Couldn’t have turned out any better.”

