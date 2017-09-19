Brandon Flynn has come out in a defiant social media post.

The actor, who stars in Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why, has spoken out for marriage equality in Australia in response to news that someone had written “Vote No” in skywriting above Sydney over the weekend.

In an emotional Instagram post last night (September 18), the star urged his followers to vote “Yes,” and said that supporting equality “takes courage”

“Just saw the ‘vote no’ message in the sky, looming over Sydney. Thank you for raising money and hiring a plane to write your lack of support amongst the clouds,” he wrote.

“I hope your hate and lack of understanding fades, just like those words will. Too many of my friends have been kicked out of their homes, kept in the closet, beat up, killed, ridiculed by church and state, institutionalized… and you are scared that if we vote YES, you won’t be able to show your hate for Us.”

“F*ck that. We’ve been scared sh*tless our whole lives thanks to all the stigmas that surround Us, stigmas that were set in place by the same kind of people who flew that plane over Sydney.”

Flynn continued: “We’ve fought, we’ve come out bravely even in our fear, and you wrote a message in the sky because you’re scared. Equality takes courage, it worries me that too many people in this world lack the balls to stand up for what is right.”

The actor, who plays bad boy Justin Foley on the Netflix series, was rumoured to have been dating fellow co-star Miles Hezier after eagle-eyed fans noticed that the pair shared a close relationship off-screen.

Despite speculation coming to an end when Miles’s rep revealed the pair weren’t dating, they sent fans into a frenzy once again after sharing a kiss in an LGBT short film.

