Colton Haynes just got engaged again.

Celebrity florist Jeff Leatham popped the question to the Arrow and Teen Wolf star in March this year, but the actor wanted to return the favour.

Colton surprised his fiance with a ring over the weekend when he secretly dropped it into Jeff’s glass of champagne while the pair of them relaxed by the pool.

Taking to Instagram, the florist shared a snap of himself with the star and gushed about the romantic moment.

A post shared by JeffLeatham (@jeffleatham) on May 27, 2017 at 2:45pm PDT

Posting a selfie of him and his beau, he captioned the snap: “I SAID YES !!! Not a bad day when you find YOUR engagement ring in a glass of vintage #domperignon and of course with Cher’s “I Got You Babe” playing in the background.”

Haynes first went public with his relationship with Leatham, the artistic director of the Floral/Design Studio at LA’s Four Seasons Hotel, on Valentine’s Day.

After years of struggling with mental health issues, the Scream Queens star said that coming out publicly back in May 2016 had left him “happier than I’ve ever been, and healthier than I’ve ever been.”