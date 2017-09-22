Garrett Clayton is pretty unforgettable thanks to his performance as Brent Corrigan in James Franco’s King Cobra, which was released last year.

However, we also remember Clayton, who was described as “beautiful” by King Cobra co-star Christian Slater, for his toned body: one he certainly isn’t afraid to show off.

The 26-year-old actor shared a revealing snap of him standing in “the office” wearing nothing but a tight pair of briefs yesterday (September 21).

Alongside the photo, he wrote: “Another day in the office. If that office is a trailer of clothes (that I’m not wearing) O, I thought this umbrella would be a nice touch.”

Another day in the office. If that office is a trailer of clothes (that I’m not wearing) O, I thought this umbrella would be a nice touch. 👍 pic.twitter.com/yJaTesdI9g — Garrett Clayton (@garrettclayton1) September 21, 2017

According to Gay Buzzer, Twitter followers soon claimed that Garett had pixelated the all-important bulge aream with one user even zooming in to the image to provide proof.

can we just…. pic.twitter.com/HTtmEl7InX — ariana run pop (@amensteven) September 21, 2017

Pixelated or not, the former Disney actor and star NBC’s Hairspray Live! hasn’t been shy about stripping off for social media in the past.

The actor has been teasing thirsty fans with holiday snaps and more bulge-tastic shots on Instagram.

☀️ A post shared by Garrett Clayton (@garrettclayton1) on Aug 4, 2017 at 8:16am PDT

On the Playhouse is overheated bc summer is on the way. ☀️ 📸@kineticpoetry will be there to capture you melting. A post shared by Garrett Clayton (@garrettclayton1) on Mar 18, 2017 at 1:19pm PDT

For the end of summer coming ☀️ #TBT to the highest swim trunks I’ve ever worn. 📻 #TeenBeachMovie #TBM #TB2 #Tanner 🌊 A post shared by Garrett Clayton (@garrettclayton1) on Aug 24, 2017 at 11:51am PDT

#GodLookedAway 🎭 opened last night at @pasadenaplayhouse 🎟 and it couldn’t be more exciting! 👏🏼 A post shared by Garrett Clayton (@garrettclayton1) on Feb 9, 2017 at 1:03pm PST

More stories:

Sam Smith reveals how personal heartbreak almost made him quit music

Daily Mail calls National Trust’s memorial for hanged gay men a ‘politically correct stunt’