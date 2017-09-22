Garrett Clayton is pretty unforgettable thanks to his performance as Brent Corrigan in James Franco’s King Cobra, which was released last year.
However, we also remember Clayton, who was described as “beautiful” by King Cobra co-star Christian Slater, for his toned body: one he certainly isn’t afraid to show off.
The 26-year-old actor shared a revealing snap of him standing in “the office” wearing nothing but a tight pair of briefs yesterday (September 21).
Alongside the photo, he wrote: “Another day in the office. If that office is a trailer of clothes (that I’m not wearing) O, I thought this umbrella would be a nice touch.”
Another day in the office. If that office is a trailer of clothes (that I’m not wearing) O, I thought this umbrella would be a nice touch. 👍 pic.twitter.com/yJaTesdI9g
— Garrett Clayton (@garrettclayton1) September 21, 2017
According to Gay Buzzer, Twitter followers soon claimed that Garett had pixelated the all-important bulge aream with one user even zooming in to the image to provide proof.
can we just…. pic.twitter.com/HTtmEl7InX
— ariana run pop (@amensteven) September 21, 2017
Pixelated or not, the former Disney actor and star NBC’s Hairspray Live! hasn’t been shy about stripping off for social media in the past.
The actor has been teasing thirsty fans with holiday snaps and more bulge-tastic shots on Instagram.
