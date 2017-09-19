A Bad Moms Christmas is coming out later this year and we can’t wait.

The first film, which starred Mila Kunis, went on to become a huge success and the box office, and by the looks of the trailer the sequel looks set to do the same.

We’ll be making sure to keep an eye out for actor Justin Hartley, who plays a Christmas stripper in the upcoming comedy flick.

Honestly, our dream job. We love the festive season, and we love being shameless. Where do we sign up?



Watch the X-rated trailer below:

Bad Moms is released in the UK this November.