Actor Matthew Camp regularly stuns fans with his steamy social media photos.

The model is known for starring in the critically acclaimed Getting Go, a film based on his own life as a go-go boy as well as being the lead designer for Matthew Camp Designs.

Camp is also loved for his Instagram channel, which features some very NSFW snaps. His latest pic shows Camp at a farm, resting on hay with his chiselled torso on display.

A post shared by Matthew Camp (@matthewcamp) on Oct 9, 2017 at 8:34pm PDT

The actor regularly strips down for his Instagram channel, sharing some very steamy photos.

A post shared by Matthew Camp (@matthewcamp) on Oct 4, 2017 at 3:20am PDT

A post shared by Matthew Camp (@matthewcamp) on Sep 19, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

A post shared by Matthew Camp (@matthewcamp) on Aug 28, 2017 at 11:51am PDT

A post shared by Matthew Camp (@matthewcamp) on Aug 19, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

A post shared by Matthew Camp (@matthewcamp) on Jul 14, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

A post shared by Matthew Camp (@matthewcamp) on Mar 7, 2017 at 10:23pm PST

Now that’s the perfect way to end the week.

More stories:

LGBT stars and allies turn out in force for The Virgin Holidays Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar

All the winners from The Virgin Holidays Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar